🔥Teen killers who fist-bumped after stabbing 18-year-old in the heart in west London jailed🔥

Two teen killers who fist-bumped after fatally stabbing an 18-year-old though the heart in west London have been jailed.

Yusuf Mohamed was knifed in a seemingly motiveless and unprovoked attack while on his way to buy some milk in Shepherd’s Bush in June 2019.

William Haines, 18, from Acton was found guilty of murder and being in procession of a knife at a trial in January.

A 17-year-old from Brentford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also found guilty of manslaughter and being in procession of a knife.

At the Old Bailey on Thursday Haines was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years and the 17-year-old was sentenced to 10 years.

The judge also ordered the destruction of the knives used in the attack.

William Haines (left) was jailed for murdering Yusuf Mohamed (right) (CPS)

The defendants spotted Yusuf, who was with three friends on the opposite side of Uxbridge Road, on June 26, 2020.

They ran across the street before Haines drew a knife from his waistband and stabbed Yusuf in the chest, piercing his heart.

The 17-year-old then stabbed Yusuf in the thigh as he tried to escape inside the Intercontinental Foods shop.

A court heard previously how as the attackers ran away “tucking their knives back out of sight, they gave each other a fist bump as if to say, ‘Well done us’.”

The victim was stabbed outside shops in Shepherd’s Bush (Google Maps )

Yusuf’s three friends ran from the attackers, but when one realised Yusuf was no longer with him, he returned.

He found Yusuf at the back of the shop, bleeding heavily and struggling to breathe.

Despite applying pressure to the wounds until the ambulance arrived, he was pronounced dead 45 minutes after he was stabbed.

Haines and the 17-year-old ran away and threw their knives into nearby bushes. They were later identified by a combination of DNA from the murder weapons and CCTV.

Once arrested, Haines claimed he did not know his co-defendant. But phone evidence showed frequent contact between the two.

Sarah Dale, from the CPS, said: “This devastating, cowardly and unprovoked attack has led to the death of an innocent 18-year-old who had so much to look forward to in life.

“On what should have been a routine walk to the nearby shop for some milk, Yusuf was set upon for no apparent reason.

“Armed with knives and in the violent way that these defendants attacked him, there could be no doubt as to their deadly intentions. After they fatally stabbed Yusuf, they fist-bumped in callous celebration.

“Nothing can take away the pain that Yusuf’s family and friends must be feeling, but we hope these convictions provide them with some level of comfort at this distressing time.”