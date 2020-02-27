Teen driver charged after eluding police at 130 mph, crashing in north St. Louis County

1 of 3

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when the suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when a suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

A police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash on Dunn Road in Florissant on Feb. 26, 2020, when a suspect’s car hit two vehicles, injuring five. Photo via the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

UPDATED at 11:10 a.m. Thursday with prosecuting attorney filing charges against teenager.FLORISSANT — St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged a teenager with assault and resisting arrest after authorities say he led police on a chase that resulted in an auto wreck in which he and four others were hurt.Sebastian Knowles, 18, is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Knowles lives in the 4000 block of Carrollton Drive in Bridgeton. His bail is set at $50,000 cash.Charges were filed while Knowles was hospitalized with injuries.He was in a Mercedes-Benz that St. Louis County police began chasing about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The car fit the description of one whose occupants shot at police officers in St. Louis city earlier in the evening.Officers in the North County precinct saw a black Mercedes-Benz heading east on Parker Road, near Bellefontaine Road, court documents said. Police tried to stop the car but it fled. Police pursued it onto westbound Interstate 270.During the chase, the Mercedes driver switched off the headlights and barreled down I-270 at speeds up to 130 mph.The Mercedes left the highway at the exit for Graham and North Hanley roads. It later ran a red light at Graham Road and hit a Buick Rendezvous, which flipped several times and hit a Toyota Camry, according to court records.The driver of the Buick suffered a broken femur and pelvis. The driver of the Camry and a passenger in the Camry were also hospitalized. No additional details were available about those victims.Police said two people were in the Mercedes: the driver and a passenger. Both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were arrested, county police officer Tracy Panus said.It wasn’t immediately clear if Knowles was the driver or passenger. No information was released about charges against the second person in the Mercedes, and St. Louis city police haven’t said if Knowles will face charges in connection with the earlier shooting.Police found two guns inside the Mercedes as well as shell casings and drugs.St. Louis police had earlier broadcast a description of the Mercedes to police agencies around the metro area after shots were fired at two city officers about 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The officers, who were in plainclothes and an unmarked vehicle, had been patrolling the 5400 block of Emerson Avenue. St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said the officers saw the Mercedes driving erratically on Emerson.The officers involved in the shooting and those who later participated in the chase were not injured.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.