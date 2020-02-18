🔥Teen boy, 15, 'paid with his life' after stabbing over stolen trainers, court told🔥

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death after trying to help another youngster who had been robbed of new trainers, a court has heard.

Perry Jordan Brammer “paid with his life” when he intervened, after he was knifed 10 times on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham on August 30 last year.

He died from his injuries on September 4, and Romario Lindo, 21, is now standing trial for his murder.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones told the jury: “He was helping a friend of a friend.”

He added: “He paid with his life”.

Perry, from Tottenham, had been spending the “sunny summer’s day” with Jason Mombele, a mutual friend of his, and another unnamed teenager, who that morning had bought a pair of £90 trainers, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

The shoes were robbed from the teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons by Lindo outside Bruce Grove Station.

Mr Mombele was informed of the robbery and, in an attempt to retrieve the shoes, Perry followed Lindo to Willan Road, the court heard.

There he was subjected to an attack and stabbed all over his body, the prosecution alleges.

The scene was viewed by a neighbour in a nearby building.

Mr Emlyn Jones said:”As [the witness] watched, to his horror, he saw the defendant had a knife and was using it to stab Perry again and again.

“At one point, the witness shouted out ‘don’t kill him’. In response, the defendant looked up at the witness, and then carried on stabbing Perry another three or four times.”

The defendant then fled the scene on the bike Perry had been riding.

But by that point, the 15-year-old “had been stabbed 10 times, to the face and neck, chest front and back, and buttocks”, Mr Emlyn Jones added.

Paramedics at the scene performed emergency surgery before transferring him to hospital where his condition deteriorated.

The bike, and clothing Lindo had been wearing, were abandoned nearby.

Lindo, of no fixed address, has admitted robbery, but denies murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by PA.