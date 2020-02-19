teddington-townhouse-that-was-a-hit-for-two-tv-writers-is-for-rent

The house was a favourite of ITV writer-producers Jan Etherington and Gavin Petrie.

This Teddington townhouse was a favourite of husband-and wife TV writer-producers Jan Etherington and Gavin Petrie.

The couple, whose shows include Next of Kin with Penelope Keith, and Duck Patrol starring David Tennant, fell for the 1850s six-bedroom pile backing on to the Thames with a private mooring.

Built by Dove Brothers, who also built churches, the house features a beautiful stained-glass window.

Rent it for £4,950 a month through Hamptons International.

