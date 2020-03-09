🔥Ted Cruz says he “briefly interacted” with person who has coronavirus🔥

Trump says policies are keeping coronavirus at bay

Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced Sunday that he “briefly interacted” with an individual 10 days ago who has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported. In the statement, the Republican senator said he was informed Saturday night that he had a brief conversation and shared a handshake with the individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Cruz said he has since consulted with medical authorities from the Houston Health Department, the Harris County Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services as well as his personal physician.He also said he has spoken with Vice President Pence, Leader McConnell and Mark Meadows.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

The senator said his physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and that his brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC’s criteria for self-quarantine.”The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission,” Cruz said. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

