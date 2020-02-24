🔥Teck to temporarily delay project amid political unrest, just days before Liberal decision: source🔥

Teck Resources will be temporarily shelving its $20-billion oilsands mine, a source familiar with the matter said, a decision that comes just days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was expected to issue a ruling on the contentious project.

The source said an official statement on the decision would be coming later this evening. The person said the decision by Vancouver-based Teck was largely due to ongoing political unrest in Canada, as protestors continue to blockade rail lines in opposition to a separate pipeline project.

The company had secured community benefit agreements with all 14 of the First Nations who reside near the proposed mine. But pressure had been building on the Trudeau government to cancel the project, due to concerns that it would inhibit the federal government’s ability to meet its 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

The Frontier mine has gone through nearly a decade of regulatory review, and a decision by the Liberal cabinet, which was expected by end of week, would have marked the final stage in the drawn-out approval process.

Pausing the project would offer immediate relief to the Trudeau government, which was deeply divided over the oilsands mine. The prime minister has long sought to balance interests in both the environmental community and industry, saying Canada need not give up economic robustness in order to meet its climate commitments.

During the election campaign Trudeau pledged that Canada would reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Ottawa is separately set to fall short of its 2030 commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.