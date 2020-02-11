🔥Tech support scammers sentenced in East St. Louis to federal prison🔥

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two former executives with companies that reaped $25 million by scamming more than 40,000 people in the Metro East and across the country with pop-up tech support ads were sentenced in federal court here to more than nine years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.Michael Austin Seward, 32, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, received a sentence Monday of more than nine years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Kevin James McCormick, 47, of Hollywood, Florida, got 11 years on the same charge. Both were ordered to pay back more than $11.5 million to victims.Seward founded the Boynton Beach, Florida, company Client Care Experts LLC, which was formerly known as First Choice Tech Support. McCormick was an executive there. The pair also ran a similar business known as ABC Repair Tech.The companies bought pop up ads that would appear on victims’ computers and falsely state that viruses, malware or other serious problems had been detected, prosecutors said. Victims were told to call a toll-free number where sales representatives tried to sell them unnecessary $250 remote “tune-ups” and anti-virus protection for $400, prosecutors said.At least 57 victims of the scam lived in the Southern District of Illinois, where some prosecutors specialize in telemarketing fraud cases. Seventeen other Client Care and ABC employees have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in East St. Louis for federal fraud violations in the last three years, prosecutors said.