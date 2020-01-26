🔥Tears filled my eyes as I was shown where my relative slept in Auschwitz🔥

The poignancy of my trip to Auschwitz hit me before I even left for Poland when my stepmother Bernice asked: “Do you think you will be able to light five candles for my mother, my aunts and my grandparents?”

This was not just going to be a work trip to cover the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp where more than a million Jews were murdered.

I would also be following in the footsteps of my step-grandmother Ruth Kaufmann, Auschwitz II-Birkenau prison number 78391, who somehow survived one of the most indescribably evil chapters in modern history.

As I entered the original ‘Auschwitz I’ camp under its notorious metal banner ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (Work sets you free), it was impossible to even imagine how Ruth must have felt arriving here as a teenager – by now separated from her mother Bertha and her sisters Irene and Claire who had been transported to Sobibor further north.