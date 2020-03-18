🔥Team USA basketball staff still preparing for Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak, says Steve Kerr🔥

Coach Steve Kerr says Team USA basketball staff are planning as if the Olympics will go ahead as scheduled amid the uncertainty and chaos wrought by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA was among the first major sports leagues to suspend play last week after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19.

Jazz team-mate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, followed by an unnamed Detroit Pistons player and four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including – as he later confirmed to The Athletic – former league MVP Kevin Durant.

Competitions all over the globe have now ground to a halt amid the outbreak, with doubts growing regarding the ability to hold the Tokyo Olympics as planned in July and August.

Japan’s s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed optimism that the Games will still go ahead, and Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said earlier this week that Japan was still aiming to host a “complete Olympics”.

Many others have expressed serious reservations that the Olympics can proceed as normal, though Golden State Warriors boss Kerr – who is serving as one of Gregg Popovich’s assistants – says Team USA staff are still preparing for it to happen, until they hear otherwise.

“Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so,” Kerr said on Tuesday, per ESPN. “And everything’s just up in the air.

“There’s no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We’re all kind of sitting here wondering what’s going to happen, and so is the rest of the world.

“We’re just going to plan as if this is going to happen, and we’re going to try and put together a roster, and that’s all we can do.”