team-ineos-to-take-break-from-racing-after-death-of-sporting-director-but-will-be-back-for-grand-tours

🔥Team Ineos to take break from racing after death of sporting director but will be back for Grand Tours🔥

News
John koli0

Team INEOS will not race again for at least two-and-a-half weeks but are confident the lack of racing will not derail their Grand Tour ambitions in 2020.

The team announced last night it was withdrawing from all racing as a response to the death of sporting director Nico Portal, who died from a heart attack at his home in Andorra on Tuesday afternoon, but also in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

It means they will be missing from the prestigious Milan-San Remo but also the stage races Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, habitually Grand Tour preparation races for the likes of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

Of the decision, team boss Dave Brailsford said: “This pause will give us the time to grieve for Nico in private, to support each other at what is a very sad moment and to treasure the memory of a great and much loved teammate and friend.”

Related Posts

the-batman-movie’s-release-date-–-plus-cast-and-recordsdata

The Batman movie’s release date – plus cast and recordsdata

John koli
carlson,-gorman,-newcomer-liberatore-headline-cards’-crowded-clubhouse-of-non-roster-invitees

Carlson, Gorman, newcomer Liberatore headline Cards’ crowded clubhouse of non-roster invitees

syed
american-women-seek-$66-million-in-damages-from-us.-soccer

🔥American women seek $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *