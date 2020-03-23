🔥Team GB unlikely to go to Olympics due to coronavirus pandemic, BOA chair says🔥

Team GB are unlikely to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics even if the Games do go ahead, Chair of the British Olympic Association, Hugh Robertson, has revealed.

The International Olympic Committee are under significant pressure to postpone the Games, with Australia and Canada on Monday revealing they are not planning to send their respective teams.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says a decision on its postponement will be made within four weeks.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that a suspension is the overwhelming likely option.

Robertson told Sky Sports News: “I think it is very simple. If the virus continues as predicted by the Government, I don’t think there is any way we can send a team.

“And I base that on two things. Firstly, I don’t see any way that the athletes and Team GB could be ready by then.

“Elite training facilities are perfectly understandably and quite correctly closed around the country, so there is no way they could undertake the preparation they need to get ready for a Games.

“Second, there is the appropriateness of holding an Olympic Games at a time like this.

“We are actually in a process where we are talking to all our sports. We will complete that over the next couple of days. At the end of that we have already said to the IOC that we think their four-week pause is absolutely the right thing to do.

“We can’t see any way that this can go ahead as things are constituted at the moment and I expect we will be joining Canada and Australia shortly.”