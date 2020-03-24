🔥Teachers reach out to local communities to offer help as UK schools close due to coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A few months ago it was hard to fathom just how serious a threat coronavirus was.

While we saw headlines about it hitting in China and Asia, before reaching mainland Europe and, eventually, the UK, many of us did not foresee the scale at which the deadly disease would take over.

From people stockpiling on toilet roll and food in supermarkets, leaving empty shelves nationwide, to transport links shutting down and people working from home to practise social distancing; a lot has changed – and in such a short period of time.

One of the latest fallouts of Covid-19, however, is perhaps one of the biggest areas of concern: our schools are shutting down.

Schools across the country have been closed due to coronavirus (PA)

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to close schools, colleges and nurseries up and down the country, and confirmed GCSEs and A Level exams would be cancelled for the foreseeable future.

In the wake of the news, parents and pupils alike shared concerns about the future and the impact it would have not only on the education of our young, but also the financial burden this would place on parents – especially for those on lower incomes or not entitled to sick pay.

Thankfully, teachers like Charlotte Yeoman and her colleagues who teach at Portsmouth’s Priory School are stepping up to offer their support – not just to friends and family, but to their community at large.

Ms Yeoman, who has taught English for 14 years, told the Standard: “I was saddened and worried when the news broke that schools would be closing.

“My first thought was to the education and experiences that our pupils would be missing out on.

“My colleagues and I had many discussions about what would happen to our vulnerable children and how we could help them.”

In response, Ms Yeoman posted on Facebook that during school closures she would be to hand if parents were struggling to help their kids out with their schoolwork, or if they required access to resources at this time. Others since have followed suit, sharing similar messages on social media to reach to their wider community.

Many parents are homeschooling their children at this time (Gareth Copley)

Discussing the impact the closures would have on her Year 11 pupils, Ms Yeoman explained: “They have worked so incredibly hard for their GCSEs, it was heartbreaking to see them leave and the uncertainty surrounding their exams.

“They were given a guard of honour and applauded out of the building at the end of the day by staff, which was probably one of my proudest moments,” she continued. “To be able to do that for them on what was also one of the toughest days of my career.”

Pupils at the school have been given at least two weeks’ worth of materials to work on at home, and they are all part of an online learning portal, which not only enables them to access work, but also allows teachers to mark submitted work.

When asked if any of the parents or pupils at the school were concerned over access to online facilities, Ms Yeoman replied: “As a school and as part of Bohunt Education Trust, our commitment is to providing students with opportunities, regardless of starting point or background.

“Additional provision was put in place to support students that had limited access to the internet or digital devices from home.”

Equally, staff can set up Google Classrooms online to teach their class remotely, ensuring the children’s learning is impacted as little as possible.

According to Ms Yeoman, parents have been very supportive of the school’s approach. She said: “All the comments that I have seen on our social media pages have been incredibly positive and supportive of staff and provision put in place at such short notice.”

As for the students themselves, Ms Yeoman praises their composure at this time, revealing: “One of my Year 10 students came back to collect set texts that we will read next year as well as the material we had prepared so that she could make the most of her time outside of school.

“Bohunt Education Trust encourages students to be ‘game-changers’ – to think for themselves and challenge the status quo – and this was something that I saw in abundance last week.”

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Summarising why it is so critical for people to band together, Ms Yeoman said: “It is so important that we come together in times like these to offer support and guidance in such difficult times.

“As Mother Theresa said, ‘None of us, including me, ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great love, and together we can do something wonderful.’

“By all of us working together we stand a better chance of curbing the spread of this infection but also getting the very best we can for our young people.

“Everything teachers do, they do with love and they do with every inch of their being. So the responses that I have seen from teachers throughout the country is indicative of who we are and what we do.”

She continued: “What you are seeing at the moment is something that those on the inside of the school gates have always known: that all staff in schools work relentlessly hard for their students.

“One of our heroes, Rita Pierson said ‘Every child deserves a champion—an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection, and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.’

“We are still continuing to do this, to never give up on them, despite not being in our classrooms or knowing when we will see our students again, we will not give up.”