🔥Teacher punched boy, 13, in face for making ‘paedophile moustache’ comment🔥

A male teacher punched a boy, 13, in the face after he made fun of his ‘paedophile moustache’, a tribunal heard.

The teenager had been watching the man play college rugby in New Zealand on February 7 2018, and made the comment as he came off the pitch.

He told the teacher that he had a moustache ‘like a paedophile would’.

The teacher then asked the pupil if he wanted ‘a smack in the face’, an agreed statement of facts by the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said.

The boy then pointed to his cheek and said ‘yes, right here’, and the man punched him in the face with a closed fist.

According the report, the teacher then told the teen: ‘You’re not laughing now’, before walking away.

It was not the first comment the boy had made about the moustache that day, the report said.

The teacher was charged with assault, but was granted police diversion in March 2018.

He was referred to New Zealand’s Teaching Council Disciplinary Tribunal, and remained employed at the school until the proceedings had been resolved.

During the tribunal, he told how he had been ‘frustrated’ with the pupil’s continued ‘cheek’ about his moustache.

He added that he had been taking medication for depression and anxiety, which he thought may have impacted his behaviour.

The tribunal found that the teacher’s actions had constituted a ‘serious misconduct’, but found a ‘rehabilitative’ approach was appropriate.

They held that ‘punching a child’s head is a very serious matter’ and said a teacher could not retaliate towards children just as a ‘student cannot retaliate towards another student in this manner’.

Conditions were then imposed on the teacher’s licence, such as requiring he be mentored by a colleague for one year, with focus on student management and emotional triggers.

The teacher must also disclose the tribunal’s decision to any future employer within the next two years and to pay $3,397.52 (around £1,700) in costs.

Both the name of the pupil and the teacher have been suppressed.