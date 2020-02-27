🔥Taylor Swift's The Man music video praised by Swifties worldwide as singer calls out Kanye and Scooter Braun🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Taylor Swift has released the highly anticipated music video for her song The Man, a feminist anthem which questions why successful women face more criticism than men.

After sharing a video teaser on Twitter which revealed Swift had directed the music video herself and hinting at “cameos”, the video has now been released and features Swift playing the role of ‘Tyler Swift’ in full prosthetics, with dubbing by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Swift, who also teased that the video contained “Easter eggs”, also appeared to take aim at Kanye West and Hollywood talent agent Scooter Braun – who she has been publicly feuding with over the past few years.

She released the video today with a live premiere on YouTube, which was pre-empted by a short Q&A with Swift where she revealed there would be a few “Easter eggs” and that ‘The Man’ would be played by “a bo$$”.

Taylor Swift as ‘The Man’ (YouTube / Taylor Swift)

The video begins by focusing on a businessman in an office being celebrated by his coworkers, before following his life as he openly smokes a cigar on a train and reads a newspaper with the headline “for men with real thirst”, relieves himself on a train station platform, talks a business call on a yacht surrounded by bikini-clad models and is celebrated as the “world’s greatest dad” as he simply pats the head of a baby.

(YouTube / Taylor Swift)

It isn’t immediately clear that Swift plays ‘The Man’ in question, as the team behind the prosthetics have clearly done a stellar job. However at the end of the video, Swift shared pictures of the whole behind-the-scenes process which included her having a brand new jawline constructed, new eyebrows and facial hair.

In one topsy-turvy moment, Swift’s ‘man’ storms off a tennis court after throwing a tantrum and shouting at an umpire (perhaps a reference to the double standard in which Serena Williams’ was widely criticised for having a disagreement with an umpire, sparking a debate about how female tennis players are treated in comparison to men). He then completely drops the bravado and approaches Swift, who is sitting in a director’s chair.

Swift with ‘The Man’ (YouTube / Taylor Swift)

The character, who is voiced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, then asks, “Hey, just checking. Was that last take more of what you had in mind?”

“Pretty good, could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likeable this time?” Swift asks him. Then she tells a woman starring alongside ‘him’, “By the way, excellent work over there Lauren – that was astonishing.”

The song includes empowering lyrics criticising the double standard in the way people celebrate successful men and women, which read, “I’m so sick of running / As fast as I can / Wondering if I’d get there quicker / If I was a man.”

Fans speculated that Swift would rehash her longstanding feud with musician Kanye West in the video, who famously upstaged her at the 2009 MTV VMAs. In her recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift revealed how the fallout from that led her to withdraw from the music world after she felt that “people decided I was wicked and evil and conniving” and has over the years fought publicly with West and his wife Kim – especially after the release of his song ‘Famous’ in which West claimed he “made that b**ch famous” and featured a fake nude replica of Swift.

In teaser art ahead of the release, keen-eyed fans drew comparisons between the arched hallway in Kanye West’s $60 million mansion and the artwork. Whether deliberate or not, the picture Swift tweeted depicted a very similar hallway with nineteen colourful hands reaching towards a frame featuring the release date and time of the video.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, it does appear that the video does contain veiled references to hers and West’s feud. At one point, her character wakes up in a bedroom that looks very reminiscent of Kanye West’s home where a woman lies naked with her back to the camera – a moment which seems to recall West’s video Famous, where the video opened with a long shot of multiple naked people lying in a bed including a fake Swift.

In another angle, the woman’s face is also revealed and she appears to bear similarity to West’s wife Kim Kardashian who became involved in the feud when she released an edited video of Swift appearing to agree to the lyrics about her.

Her character then emerges into the hallway in question, where a number of coloruful hands reach out and high five him.

She also appeared to reference her fight with agent Scooter Braun, who she has been publicly battling with after he purchased Big Machine Records – the record label which owns the masters to many of her original songs. A poster in the video reads “No Scooters allowed” and at the end of the video in the credits, the words “OWNED BY TAYLOR SWIFT” make an appearance.

Others also placed significance on the number 19, as one user pointed out that in Swift’s acceptance speech for Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award she mentioned eighteen women “whose work I absolutely love.” They included Lizzo, Tayla Parx, Haley Kiyoko, King Princess, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Princess Nokia, Nina Nesbitt, Sigrid, Normani, H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, Becky G, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Billie Eilish. With the addition of Swift, that would make 19 names – matching up with the 19 hands.

In Miss Americana, Swift was seen writing The Man and showing an early recording to producer Joel Little after struggling with the way successful women are written about online and in the media.

Describing how women are described in derogatory ways for behaviours that are celebrated in successful men, she told Little, “They get to f***ing call us that.”