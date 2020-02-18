🔥Taylor Swift's father 'fights off burglar who broke into £31m Florida home'🔥

Taylor Swift’s father reportedly fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million (£3.1 million) penthouse in Florida.

Scott Swift returned to his home in in St Petersburg just moments after the intruder used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter.

The men fought before the suspect ran away following the dramatic incident on January 17, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Terrence Hoover, 30, has since been arrested on burglary charges. Police said he called them to report the altercation at the Vinoy Place Towers.

Mr Swift picked Hoover out of a photo line-up.

Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.

Hoover’s mother told the newspaper her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.

Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the Tampa Bay Times reported.