🔥Taylor Swift urges fans to 'isolate as much as you can' as coronavirus crisis worsens in the US🔥

Taylor Swift has admitted she fears coronavirus isn’t “being taken seriously enough right now” in a candid Instagram post.

The Blank Space singer is one of a number of stars to post about Covid-19, which has so far infected around 169,000 people globally and killed more than 6,500.

Telling her fans “I love you guys so much,” Swift, 30, admitted her discomfort at seeing “lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.”

“This is the time to cancel plans,” she wrote. “Actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to somebody elderly or vulnerable.

(@taylorswift)

“It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now,” Swift urged.

At present governments across the globe have been warning people to stay in as much as possible, avoiding crowds and unnecessary travel.

Swift isn’t the only star who has expressed her concern and Ariana Grande has also tweeted her fears.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram: “This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being.

“I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community.

“We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced.”