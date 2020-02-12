🔥Taylor Swift net worth: What is T Swift worth compared to Ariana Grande and Beyoncé? How did she make her millions?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

She might have written a song called ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ but Taylor Swift’s net worth would suggest she can definitely afford them.

On the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of the highest paid celebrities in 2018 Swift came top of the list – making $266.1 million off her Reputation tour alone.

Recently, she released a Netflix documentary called Miss Americana which detailed her astronomical rise to fame. From her time as a teenager to her sudden absence from the music industry, she said she “had to reset everything”; prompting her to become more politically active and speak out on issues affecting the LGBTQ community and women’s rights.

Swift’s wealth only looks set to climb. Her latest album, Lover, heralded a new rainbow era of Swiftdom and broke a music record as every single track on her album landed a spot in Billboard’s Hot 100. Based on the popularity of singles released from the album including ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’, Swift’s album went platinum just four weeks after it was released at the end of August.

Besides releasing Lover, Swift signed a deal with Chinese mega e-retailer Alibaba as she performed at their Singles Day extravaganza in Shanghai. Singles Day is a popular Chinese holiday that is aimed to be the anti-thesis of Valentine’s Day, encouraging single people to treat themselves for the day.

Last year Alibaba made $30 billion in sales over the course of Singles Day last year according to The Hollywood Reporter – meaning they have the money to foot Swift’s no doubt lucrative artist fee.

Perhaps she’ll be sharing the wealth soon – rumor has it that an engagement is on the horizon with her beau of two years, actor Joe Alwyn. Some fans think they’re already engaged after there was a ring in her “Me!” music video, as well as after dissecting the lyrics to her new song ‘Lover’ which some speculate contains references to the marriage tradition of having something “borrowed” and “blue” on your wedding day.

In 2018, Swift signed a record deal with Universal’s Republic Records after being with Big Machine Records for the entirety of her career. Variety claims that her new deal was worth $20 million and that she would own all the rights and masters to her music. It’s a major difference from when she was at Big Machine; who she is currently feuding with regarding the sale of her masters to Hollywood super agent Scooter Braun.

She’s also about to make big money from Cats – and not her own personal pets, Olivia Benson, Dr. Meredith Grey, and her latest cat, Benjamin Button, who’s already a music video star and a good boy according to Instagram. Filming recently wrapped and the pop star will certainly reap the awards once the movie premieres in theatres. She even admitted to truly prepping for the production by attending cat school.

Thanks to almost 15 years of relentless touring, performing, merchandise deals and a burgeoning real estate empire, Swift now has hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank. Here’s to hoping she spends it all on spoiling her beloved cats. Olivia Benson definitely deserves it.

How much is Taylor Swift worth?

Taylor Swift is estimated to be worth more than $320 million. In 2018, Swift earned a reported $5 million in record sales, $2.4 million through streaming, and $2 million in publishing in royalties – and that’s not even counting her best-selling Reputation tour.

Where has her net worth come from?

Swift’s net worth comes from her albums, streaming, merchandise, promotions, and tours.

According to Business Insider, Swift has an $84 million real estate portfolio, with properties all over the world. She has not one, but two, Nashville mansions – one worth $3 million. Her other Nash manse is ‘only’ worth $2.5 million, making it the least expensive property the pop star owns.

Last year Swift sold one of her Beverly Hills homes for $2.65 million, but her true Beverly Hills gem is a mansion worth almost $30 million. It was once owned by legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn and has been declared a historic landmark. It’s now completely fenced off, protecting the property from prying eyes and TMZ.

When T. Swift isn’t living large in Los Angeles with pals like Cazzie David and Selena Gomez, she’s hanging with the Hadid sisters in New York – more specifically, in trendy Tribeca.

She owns an estimated $40 million worth of property in the celebrity-filled Manhattan neighborhood, including a duplex penthouse and four-story townhouse. She’s often been spotted leaving said penthouse – sometimes she’s even rolled out in an enormous suitcase (at least, according to her friend Zayn Malik) to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Of course, sometimes it can be stressful to travel by suitcase (especially long distances), so Swift is also rumored to own two Dassault private jets, which can be worth up to $58 million depending on the model.

And superfans can’t forget her $6.65 million Rhode Island home, where she’s hosted her infamous Fourth of July parties, complete with squad shots, swan floats, and “I Heart T.S.” tees. Unfortunately, a teen recently stole a car and crashed into her gate but luckily the singer wasn’t home at the time. She’s had other issues with the home, including a stalker who came to her doorway to propose.

There’s also her highly lucrative sponsorship contracts, which have included teeth whitening kits, as well as partnerships with Keds (remember that?), Diet Coke, CoverGirl, and even Apple.

Which tour did Taylor Swift make the most money from?

Her recent Reputation Stadium Tour was the highest-grossing tour in US history – despite early reports that tickets weren’t selling well when the album was released to mediocre reviews. After her Kim and Kanye showdown, critics wondered if she could make her triumphant return, but the tour proved she still has major selling-power.

From May 8 through October 6, Swift played an impressive 38 dates across the country, grossing $266.1 million from more than two million ticket sales. Those Swifties are a dedicated bunch – according to Billboard, they buy $17 worth of merchandise per ticket. That’s a lot of snake-themed memorabilia.

Since the 2009 Fearless Tour, Swift has grossed $687.7 million from touring alone – that’s more than Kenny Chesney, U2, and Luke Bryan, who all fall just behind her.

How does Taylor Swift’s net worth compare to Ariana Grande or Beyoncé?

While Beyonce has an overall net worth of $355 million, no one tours quite as relentlessly as Taylor Swift.

Forbes named Swift the second-highest paid woman in music in 2018, coming in hot with an estimated $80 million. In a surprising turn of events, she came just below Katy Perry, who has an estimated $83 million, boosted by her $20 million American Idol contract.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé slid just behind in 2018, although she’s still worth more overall, making $60 million last year alone.

And unfortunately for Arianators, Ariana Grande can’t compete. Grande is estimated to be worth $45 million.

What’s Taylor Swift’s age?

The pop star is 29 and was born on December 13, 1989 – which means she turns 30 at the end of the year. She commemorated her birth year with the 1989 album, released way back in 2014.

At the rate she’s going it’s entirely possible Swift will be a billionaire by the time she’s 40, joining Kylie Jenner and David and Victoria Beckham. That’s a pretty enviable end game.

