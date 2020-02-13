🔥Taylor Swift makes surprise NME Awards appearance to accept Best Solo Artist in the World accolade🔥

Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance at the NME Awards on Wednesday night where she won the Best Solo Artist in the World prize.

The Grammy-winning singer spends a lot of time in the UK thanks to her relationship with London boy Joe Alwyn.

And while they didn’t pose together on the red carpet, the couple were spotted at one of the tables at the Brixton Academy ceremony – with footage naturally being posted to social media.

After being presented with the trophy by singer Robyn, she said: “This is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, thank you so much.”

Other winners included Lana Del Rey, whose 2019 release Norman F**king Rockwell! Was named Best Album in the World, but drama at the end of the evening overshadowed the awards themselves.

Winner: Swift left her wine on the podium to make a brief speech (Dave Benett)

The 25-year-old ended the night by throwing a glass into the crowd after an audience member appeared to criticise his behaviour towards host Katherine Ryan, to whom he had earlier directed several lewd comments.

According to reports, the audience member had called Slowthai “misogynistic” for a bizarre display that saw him urge Ryan to “smell my cologne,” adding: “Smells good, don’t it?”

Footage from the event shows him putting his arms around her and saying: “She wants me to tend to her flowers.”

After being criticised by the fan, the rapper responded replied: “Thank you for ruining my speech,” before throwing his microphone at him.

After the man threw the mic straight back, Slowthai launched himself off stage and security were forced to intervene.

He is yet to comment on the incident.