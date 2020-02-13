🔥Tate Modern announces UK's largest ever Yayoi Kusama exhibition for gallery's 20th birthday🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Tate Modern has revealed details of a new year-long Yayoi Kusama exhibition to mark the gallery’s 20th birthday.

Infinity Rooms, which is set to open on May 11, will feature two immersive mirror room installations created by the celebrated Japanese artist.

They will be juxtaposed with “photos and footage of early performance works and studio happenings,” the gallery said.

The display will be the largest ever UK exhibition dedicated to Kusama, whose work in the art world has spanned more than half a century.

One of the installations, Infinity Mirrored Room — Filled with the Brilliance of Life, is among the vastest pieces in the 90-year-old artist’s repertoire, and returns to Tate Modern after it was created for a retrospective there in 2012.

The other — called Chandelier of Grief — is said to “create the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers”.

The gallery will also unveil a new series of 20 artwork pairings to mark its anniversary, featuring work by Louise Bourgeois, Lee Mingwei and others.

Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern, said: “We want to highlight some of the artists Tate Modern has championed over the past 20 years: Kusama and Bourgeois, for example, not only represent our commitment to great artists with truly international careers, but they also embody art’s journey from the avant-gardes of the early 20th century to the immersive installations being created today.”

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms runs from May 11 2020 until May 9 2021. Visit tate.org.uk for more information.

