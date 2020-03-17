🔥Tate announces all of its galleries across London and beyond will close due to coronavirus🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Tate has announced it will be closing all four of its galleries across the country, including Tate Modern and Tate Britain in London, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will come into effect from this evening (March 17) and continue until May 1.

Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives will also close.

Tate said in a statement they would be reviewing these dates and keeping the public updated.

The statement continues: “We believe that access to art is a universal human right. Now more than ever, art can lift our spirits, brighten our days and improve our mental health. So whilst our galleries are shut, we’ll be sharing some ideas for how you can still enjoy the best of Tate online.

“We don’t know yet when galleries will reopen, but we look forward to seeing you when they do. Until then, stay safe and take care.”

Tate Modern and Tate Britain join the Institute of Contemporary Arts and Serpentine Galleries as some of the first London arts venues to announce a full closure of their buildings.

The National Gallery has postponed its major exhibition on Artemisia Gentileschi, but remains open for the time being.

The news comes as the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre last night announced the closure of all of the UK’s major theatres , including the West End, in response to the government’s advice about avoiding public buildings.