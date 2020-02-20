🔥Task Force X Assembles In New The Suicide Squad Set Photos🔥

As shooting continues in Panama, more and more set photos are arriving from The Suicide Squad. This month, we’ve gotten our first glimpse at Margot Robbie’s latest look as Harley Quinn, and in these new pics – seen below, the Clown Princess of Crime is back. And this time she’s standing side by side with her new allies, revealing our best look yet at David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher and Idris Elba’s Vigilante.

As you can see, Robbie is once again wearing her red flamenco dancer outfit, with the red and black pigtails that she’ll sport in this film. Dastmalchian, meanwhile, is living up to his character’s name with his spotted suit and Melchior is looking suitably scruffy as the sewer-dwelling supervillain. As for Elba’s role, it’s yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s thought that he’s playing Vigilante. His costume doesn’t give much away though, as his darkened armor and weapon could belong to anyone. Finally, there’s Steve Agee at the back in a Mo-Cap suit. He’s believed to be playing King Shark, who’d have to be realized with CGI.

Of course, there are many other members of Task Force X not featured here, including but not limited to John Cena’s Peacemaker, Jai Courtney’s Boomerang and Nathan Fillion’s Arm-Fall-Off Boy. Gunn has told us to expect some casualties in his movie, though, so you have to wonder whether these pics reveal a big spoiler. For instance, maybe this comes from the climax of the sequel and these five are the only ones who make it to the end?

We’ll have to wait and see, but we know that the mammoth cast also features the likes of Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga and Storm Reid. Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman are also expected to have big roles as they reprise their characters from David Ayer’s 2016 film – Amanda Waller and Rick Flag, respectively. But will they both survive what Gunn’s got planned for The Suicide Squad? We have to wait until August 2021 to find out.