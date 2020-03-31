🔥Tashaun Aird: Family tells of torment over park stabbing of 15-year-old boy as killers jailed🔥

The heartbroken mother of a teenage music producer received her son’s letter of acceptance to a creative arts college after he had been stabbed to death by gang members, the Old Bailey heard.

Tashaun Aird was just 15 when he was stabbed nine times in a Hackney park after he was wrongly identified as being a member of a rival gang. It was the second time he had been attacked in three months.

As the killers were jailed yesterday, Tashaun’s mother Michelle Tan-Ming revealed her torment at seeing his empty bedroom each day and never again being able to hear his musical creations.

She said her son had a “passion” and “natural-born talent” for music, as well as being an artist. “One of the most difficult parts of the process was receiving in the post a letter addressed to Tashaun, to tell him he had been successful in securing a place at creative music college to further his music career,” she said.

“It was yet again another reminder to us that he is not here to progress and flourish in his life.” Ms Tan-Ming told the Old Bailey their family is now “tortured” by the memory of his untimely death. A 16-year-old boy was yesterday jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years for the murder of Tashaun on May 1 last year.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 19, and a boy aged 16 were both cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter, and were jailed by Judge Angela Rafferty for 12 years.

All three had also been convicted of the stabbing of a 16-year-old friend of Tashaun’s.

The court heard that Williams-Reid had five previous convictions for carrying knives and weapons