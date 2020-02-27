🔥Taron Egerton Dons An Alternate Wolverine Suit In Amazing New Fan Art🔥

One of the biggest challenges Marvel faces in rebooting the X-Men for the MCU is finding a new Wolverine. Obviously, we’d all prefer Hugh Jackman to return, but the Australian actor has made it clear that he’s moved on from the role. Fans often throw around the same bunch of names, then, as strong contenders for the next Logan. And Kingsman star Taron Egerton is right at the top of the list.

Fan artists have depicted him as Wolvie multiple times, and the latest comes from Instagram user Bobby_Art. In a twist on what other artists have done, though, this piece portrays Egerton in an alternate design of Wolverine’s classic suit, with the traditional yellow and blue colors swapped out for brown and black.

See for yourself down below:

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

Infamously, Fox never put Jackman in the comic book costume, though it was teased in a deleted scene in The Wolverine and it’s alluded to in Logan in the form of comics and action figures. One of the concerns is that it would just look too cartoonish in live-action. The bright yellow of the suit is probably a big part of that, so Marvel could be smart to go with the brown outfit instead, as suggested by this artwork.

Whether Taron Egerton is the one inside the suit, though, is the big question. Despite all the fan support for it, it presumably won’t happen, as the actor himself has played down the rumors. In fact, he’s even gone so far as to say that he doesn’t think Logan is the right Marvel character for him, though he would still like to join the franchise. This has led to speculation that the star is actually in talks with the studio for another mystery part, but there’s been no confirmation on that just yet.

Tell us, though, would you like Wolverine to don a costume like this in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, bub.