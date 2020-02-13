🔥Taron Egerton Becomes The MCU’s Wolverine In Incredible Fan Art🔥

Ever since Hugh Jackman announced that he had completed his journey with the popular X-Men character, fans everywhere have speculated who could be the next Wolverine. Of all the suitable candidates that have been thrown around, the one that truly stands out as a viable option is Rocketman star, Taron Egerton.

There have been several fan-made depictions of the Golden Globe-winning actor as the enigmatic member of the X-Men, leading all who witness these enticing designs to seriously start to subscribe to the idea of him taking over the coveted role. But the latest Wolverine artwork to pop up features the Kingsman star fully embracing the rugged Hugh Jackman look.

Digital artist ‘britedit’ has created an excellent look for the next potential MCU Wolverine. This well-crafted piece has Egerton rocking the signature goatee, hairstyle, and adamantium claws as well as the yellow costume from the comics.

This would be an excellent look for Logan’s mutant debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s very reminiscent of Jackman’s style with a fresh new costume while still staying true to the source material. The result is a satisfying mix of both old and new fans of all ages can get behind.

There is no question that Egerton has what it takes to play a superhero, but filling Jackman’s shoes is a huge responsibility. The rumors of Egerton playing the character have been downplayed by the actor, and despite the fan approval, he doesn’t believe he is the right choice for the part. Other big names like Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Hardy, Scott Eastwood, and even Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery have been photoshopped into Wolverine, so there are several options out there to choose from for Marvel.

Tell us, though, who would be your first choice for the MCU’s Wolverine? Let us know in the usual place down below.