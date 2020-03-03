Tani Sushi Bistro in Clayton closes

The Oh My God sushi roll, served ablaze at Tani Sushi Bistro in Clayton. The roll contains shrimp, crab and avocado as well as sweet and spicy sauce and mayo. Post-Dispatch file photo

John L. White

Tani Sushi Bistro at 7726 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton has closed, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.A message on Tani’s website reads, “Tani is terminating operations in its current location.”The restaurant’s phone number is still connected, but a call on Tuesday went to a full voicemail box.Tani opened in 2008 at its original Clayton location, 16 South Bemiston Avenue.More as Off the Menu learns it.

