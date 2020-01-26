🔥Tanguy Ndombele laughs off speculation he’s had bust-up with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho🔥

Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele has laughed off rumours that he’s fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho.

Ndombele arrived with a huge reputation from Lyon in the summer but the 23-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations following his club-record £54million move.

The midfielder showed glimpses of promise under Mauricio Pochettino but has struggled to nail down a place in Spurs’ starting XI since Jose Mourinho took over the reins back in November.

Ndombele was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s last two matches against Norwich and Southampton and some have speculated that the Frenchman could have a problem with Mourinho behind the scenes.

Mourinho fuelled these rumours earlier this month when he appeared to take a swipe at Ndombele, accusing the midfielder of ‘always’ being injured.

‘He’s always injured,’ Mourinho said.

‘He’s injured, he’s not injured, he plays one match. This is the same since the beginning of the season.’

However, Ndombele insists he remains on good terms with Mourinho and rubbished the recent speculation of a possible bust-up.

‘When I heard that, we all had a good laugh with my friends,’ he told TF1.

‘There is no problem with the coach.’

Former England international Danny Mills believes Ndombele’s lack of opportunities indicates that something has happened between him and Mourinho.

‘There’s clearly a clash of some kind or something’s happened behind the scenes for Mourinho to do the things he’s done and say the things he’s said already,’ he told Football Insider.

‘A manager doesn’t go in day one and say: ‘Alright, you’re out.’ It doesn’t happen like that. Managers need players, they know that. Managers will give players the opportunity, they will ask them do something, if they don’t do it they will ask them again.

‘If they ask them again after that then they start to get a little bit annoyed. Once they start to get annoyed, they’re like: ‘Come on, how many times have I got to tell you?’ Sometimes it’s like dealing with children.

‘Players need to take responsibility for their own actions and own attitude at times and it’s too easy sometimes to blame the manager.’

