🔥Tanguy Ndombele and Troy Parrott among biggest losers at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho – with hope for Eric Dier🔥

Jose Mourinho’s surprise arrival at Tottenham in November prompted a wave of predictions about which players would thrive or fail under his management.

Mourinho’s likes and dislikes are firmly established after a glittering coaching career at some of Europe’s biggest clubs but he also arrived at Spurs needing to change perceptions after spells at Chelsea and Manchester United ended in acrimony and led to accusations he is outdated.

At the time of the Premier League shutdown, Mourinho had taken charge of 26 matches and led Spurs through the January transfer window, leaving us with a relatively clear idea of his vision for the future.

So who have been the big winners and losers under Mourinho so far?

Winners

Lucas Moura

A bit-part player under Mauricio Pochettino, and infamously dropped for the Champions League Final, Lucas has featured in every match under Mourinho and played an hour or more in all but three.

Admittedly, the manager has had few others options since injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son derailed Tottenham’s season but you get the feeling Lucas would’ve played anyway. Hard-working, pacy and direct, he is exactly the kind of player Mourinho has typically favoured.

Japhet Tanganga

One of the positive stories of the Spurs’ uninspiring season (so far), Tanganga has quickly established himself as a valuable part of the first-team squad under Mourinho. Pochettino deserves some credit for blooding the 20-year-old in Asia during preseason but it was Mourinho who threw him in against Liverpool and he has barely missed a fixture since.

Eric Dier

It’s tough to say if football’s shutdown came a good or bad time for Dier, who was beginning to find his feet at centre-half but will surely benefit from an extended break after repeated health problems over the past 18 months.

Dier’s progress has not been entirely smooth under Mourinho but clearly the manager is a fan. Having initially made Dier the posterboy of his new-look side by restoring him to midfield, Mourinho could now look to build his defence around him.

Ben Davies

According to Mourinho, Davies – yes, Ben Davies – is one of the most important players to Tottenham’s tactical evolution, as the only member of his squad able to play as an inverted left-back. The Welshman’s performances in between injuries have not entirely justified Mourinho’s support but Danny Rose’s loan departure to Newcastle in January has left him as the only senior left-back in the squad, so he will clearly be important going forward.

Harry Winks

Winks deserves a mention because he was widely predicted to be one of the players who would struggle under Mourinho.

Instead, he has quickly become the manager’s midfield lynchpin, forming an encouraging partnership with Giovani Lo Celso. It will be intriguing to note if Winks remains in favour should Mourinho succeed in adding a true holding midfielder to his squad next season, particularly with Moussa Sissoko fit again.

Losers

Tanguy Ndombele

The club-record signing has become a scapegoat for poor Spurs performances and a public punch-bag for Mourinho. The manager’s criticism is not without justification, as Ndombele’s fitness has seemingly deteriorated with every passing week, but the wisdom of slamming him publicly is questionable.

In fairness, Pochettino also seemed to be getting exasperated with the £55million man before his sacking.

Juan Foyth

Earmarked by Pochettino to be this season’s starting right-back, Foyth can claim to be the only senior player to have barely been given a chance by Mourinho, although admittedly he has been hampered by a persistent groin problem.

After impressing his new manager in the Champions League dead-rubber against Bayern Munich, Foyth made the fatal mistake of trying to dribble out from centre-half in the December draw with Norwich, and has not played a minute since.

Danny Rose

Rose remained a Pochettino favourite to the last, even as his form deteriorated, but Mourinho quickly put his faith in Davies and offloaded Rose to Newcastle on loan in January. With no option to buy, the left-back is due to return to Spurs at some point but he has no future under the current regime, particularly following some public digs from both the player and Mourinho about his treatment since his exit.

Troy Parrott

Parrott’s only Tottenham start was under Pochettino, who blooded the young Irishman during preseason, so it is safe to assume he would have been given more opportunities by the Argentine than he has been afforded by Mourinho (especially in the same depleted circumstances).

That is not to say Parrott does not have a bright future under Mourinho but the Portuguese has been clear that he does not consider him ready at present, no matter how many other forwards he loses.