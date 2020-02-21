🔥Tanesha Melbourne-Blake: Sixth arrest in murder probe of teen shot dead in Tottenham🔥

A sixth person been arrested over the death of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, almost two years after she was killed in a drive-by shooting in north London.

The teenager was socialising with friends when she was shot dead from a vehicle in Tottenham on April 2, 2018.

No one has ever been charged in connection with her death.

Scotland Yard said on Friday that a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is the sixth person to be held over the shooting after five others were arrested between March and April 2019.

Shot dead in Tottenham: Tanesha Melbourne, 17 (PA)

A 30-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were were detained but released under investigation.

A 50-year-old man and 26-year-old man were also arrested but both were subsequently released with no further action.

The suspect, in a silvery Vauxhaul Meriva people carrier, shot Tanesha in Chalgrove Road in Tottenham at about 9.35pm.

Tragic scene: tributes for Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, who was shot dead this week (Ben Cawthra/LNP)

She died at the scene and the car, was found torched in Barnet five days later.

Police revealed earlier this year that the weapon used to kill Tanesha was a “gun for hire”, involved in the earlier murder of Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, in March 2018.

Joseph was killed in a case of mistaken identity in Walthamstow, east London.

Although the Metropolitan Police say there is no suggestion the two murders are linked, forensic tests on the bullet recovered from Tanesha’s body found that the same handgun was used.

Anyone with information about Tanesha’s murder is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8358 0100, tweet @MetCC or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 crimestoppers-uk.org