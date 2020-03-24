🔥Tan France reveals his deepest, darkest fear in hilarious Great British Bake Off appearance🔥

Tan France made his Great British Bake Off debut tonight, in which he revealed his deepest, darkest fear: getting old.

Tuesday night’s Stand Up To Cancer saw the Queer Eye star join comedian Joel Dommett, actor/TV presenter Caroline Quentin and British tennis player Johanna Konta for a bake-off to support survivors and patients of cancer.

France was confident from the outset, saying he was sure he was going to win the baking challenges: “I feel like this is my future”.

But his baking career was off to a weak start as the contestants were asked to make eclairs, with France’s pistachio and cardamom take on the dessert failing to take shape.

Despite the other contestants’ misgivings – Quentin declared that she “never wanted to bake anything again as long as I live,” while Dommett was unsure about the use of protein powder in his “pro-fit-a-Joels” – it was France’s eclairs that failed to please the judges the most.

However, France’s baking career shone in the second two challenges. His Battenberg cake was rated the best out of the four, much to his own surprise.

“I don’t know how that happened,” he laughed. “It really does feel like it’s improved my life a lot.”

Tan France, Joel Dommett, Caroline Quentin and Johanna Konta on The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. (Channel 4)

The final act required the bakers to reveal their deepest fears via a cake, which the admittedly very wrinkle-free France revealed to be ageing.

His cake was a model of his own face, rendered with wrinkles and perhaps greyer hair than his own.

The judges were a fan, with Prue Leith saying it smelled lovely, and Paul Hollywood saying: ”It’s very rich, it’s absolutely delicious, I like the spicing.”

And despite his early stumble, France was declared the winner.

“It means so much to me,” he said, revealing Bake Off is his favourite show.

“It’s probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my life, I’m not kidding.”

The Great British Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm.