🔥Tammy Abraham injury: Chelsea striker to be assessed after limping out of warm-down🔥

Tammy Abraham will be assessed on Wednesday after appearing to limp out of a warm-down at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was a 61st-minute substitute having only recently returned to full training following an ankle problem but he was seen limping from the pitch before the end of the session.

Blues head coach Frank Lampard was unaware of the problem when conducting his post-match media duties but Abraham is expected to learn the full extent of the problem following further tests on Wednesday.

The England international has impressed this term, scoring 14 goals in 25 appearances, but Lampard has been reluctant to lean on deputy Michy Batshuayi in his absence.

Instead Olivier Giroud has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred back-up striker, and the Frenchman could be set for an extended run in the side.

The Blues face a key run of fixtures in the Premier League as they bid to cling to their top-four spot.

Lampard’s men recorded a key victory over Tottenham the battle for Champions League football, but now face Bournemouth, Liverpool and Everton in the coming fortnight.