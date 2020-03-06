🔥Tammy Abraham: Chelsea will always attract big players but I've just got to keep doing the right things🔥

There has been a clear sense of late that Tammy Abraham’s remarkable breakthrough season had stalled but the man himself insists he is just getting started.

The 22-year-old’s desperation to return from a nagging ankle injury prompted a recurrence of the problem, which in turn led to an enforced mid-season hiatus, affording him a moment to take stock.

In the midst of this break, Abraham was at the Camden Roundhouse on Thursday night to pick up two prizes as he became the first man to win Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same year at the London Football Awards.

The LFAs are the curtain-raiser to the sport’s award season and therefore voted on the earliest, explaining why Abraham was the standout choice after scoring 15 goals for Chelsea and breaking his duck for England in November with his first international strike against Montenegro.

Abraham has been burdened with the responsibility of helping fill the scoring void left by Eden Hazard in addition to succeeding where more lauded strikers Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain have failed in becoming a consistently effective Chelsea No9.

He was only able to make a late cameo appearance in last month’s Champions League last-16, first-leg defeat by Bayern Munich but having targeted a return to action this month, Abraham is keen to make up for lost time.

“There is still so much to do,” he told Standard Sport. “That’s why I am eager to get off the physio bed and go back out there on the pitch. I just want to go back to doing what I do best. And for me it is unfinished business.

“It has been tough, watching on the sidelines, coming in for games when you know you aren’t 100 per cent. You just want to do the best you can. It is hard when you are not ready. This time, I just said, ‘I’ll just come back when I’m 100 per cent instead of coming back and going again.’”

Abraham sustained an ankle injury against Arsenal on January 21, heightening speculation Chelsea were on the lookout for the kind of big-money transfer-window signing which has denied ­Abraham and other youngsters like him their shot at ­regular action before Frank Lampard arrived as head coach.

When announcing Abraham as the winner on Thursday, Blues chairman Bruce Buck declared “a transfer ban is a good thing — in fact I recommend it to all London clubs”, a wry nod to the opportune emergence of Abraham and 21-year-old Mason Mount among others as Chelsea turned to youth in the wake of Fifa’s punishment denying them the chance to bring in any new players last summer.

However, they explored the possibility of signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli’s Dries Mertens in January as stop-gap options only to later decide to wait to pursue longer-term targets including Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

The Blues also have upwards of £150million to spend this summer, all of which signals the probability of fresh competition for Abraham.

“But you take it at a team like Chelsea, they are always going to attract different talents around the world. For me, it is about doing my thing on and off the pitch.”

That damaging defeat by Bayern threatened to derail Chelsea’s season but Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool has given them fresh impetus ahead of Sunday’s visit of the other half of Merseyside, Everton.

The Blues have just a three-point cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United and continue to hold Champions League qualification in their own hands.

“You are going to be taken by surprise sometimes and for us it is about always being on our game,” he said. “Teams are on our tail. They want that fourth spot as well and we just have to keep looking up and keep hopefully getting results.

Double gong: Abraham won Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards on Thursday (Getty Images)

“For us, I’ll take a top-four finish as a successful year. Especially with all that’s happened, the transfer ban and all sorts. We’ve come out of the blocks and surprised ourselves really. But it’s not done yet. We are still in a good position but we just have to stay there.”

Just like Abraham himself.