🔥Talks on massive U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill pause for evening🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. senators and officials from President Donald Trump’s administration interrupted negotiations late on Friday on what should be in a massive bill to shore up the U.S. economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

However, they told reporters they intended to resume their talks on Saturday, despite having missed a self-imposed Friday night deadline.

