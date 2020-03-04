Talib Kweli coming to Atomic Cowboy Pavilion

Talib Kweli performing at The Arena at Gwinnett Center on Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robb Cohen

Talib Kweli is at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion with a show on April 18. It’s a stop on his “Shady Grove 2020 Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $22.50. Get tickets at ticketweb.com.Get more information at at atomiccowboystl.com.

