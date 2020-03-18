🔥Takeaway restaurants offering contactless delivery: From Domino's and Deliveroo to Just Eat🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

A variety of takeaway restaurants have begun to provide contactless delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to avoid the spread of Covid-19, a large number of people could possibly be asked to self-isolate and practice social distancing in the coming weeks.

The precautionary measures mean escaping . to the shops for food and supplies could possibly be harder than it had been before, because the disease spreads.

But takeaways are actually supplying a delivery service which sees food left in a safe invest a bid to safeguard both customer and the driver.

Listed below are the takeaway restaurants offering the contactless delivery…

Domino’s is currently offering clients contactless delivery (Domino’s Pizza)

What’s contactless delivery?

To guarantee the health of both drivers and customers, and help drive back the spread of the deadly disease, customers can ask couriers to leave food in a safe place now, like a doorstep.

The courier would then ring the doorbell or call to alert the client their delivery is here, to minimise contact between your two parties.

What takeaways are providing contactless delivery?

Industry giant Deliveroo was one of the primary to confirm they might be offering contactless delivery within an email to customers the other day.

The firm also said customers might use the app to order household and kitchen products from supermarkets too.

Just Eat may also be providing an identical service after their Dutch owners Takeaway.com recently focused on the move.

Uber Eats in addition has said that customers can request for deliveries to be left on doorsteps, while Domino’s is just about the latest to own service.

To obtain contactless deliveries, customers can leave an email when placing their order for his or her delivery to be left in a safe place and purchase the delivery online.

When placing an order with Domino’s, customers can elect to have a contactless delivery during checkout on the app or website.