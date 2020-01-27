🔥Takeaway owner insists video of rat in window above restaurant is fake🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The manager of an Indian restaurant has insisted videos of a rat on the premises are fake.

Footage of a rodent in a flat window above the Little Bengal, in Yardley, were widely-shared on Facebook earlier this month.

However, restaurant manager Jay Ahmed says the upstairs area has nothing to do with his business, which was deemed ‘immaculate’ by food inspectors last week.

He claims the video was shared by ‘conning builders’ who were going to renovate the upstairs office but had then ‘set them up’ after falling out with the landlord of the flat.

Mr Ahmed added that the restaurant, which holds a four star rating, have since been harassed over the phone by people who had watched the video.

The business had also been tricked into delivering takeaway food to fake addresses.

He said: ‘We have up to date pest control and we had an unannounced visit from environmental health yesterday.

‘He was very happy. I invite anyone to take a look at our restaurant, come and see the kitchen.

‘We have been getting prank calls from people saying they are from environmental health or people asking for a rat vindaloo or rat balti.

‘They are saying “you need to close down”. We got about five prank calls yesterday and four the day before.’

The team at the restaurant posted a copy of an email sent by the environmental health inspector on their Facebook page and thanked their customers for their support.

They noted: ‘I can’t express how much your support meant to our livelihood and our business, the community the customers and friends thank you.’

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council confirmed that the environmental health inspector attended the restaurant last week.

They added: ‘The found it to be immaculate – no issues at all.’

West Midlands Police said it had not received complaints from the restaurant or landlord of the flat.