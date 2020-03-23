🔥Take note, Raheem Sterling! Man City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan avoids Real Madrid transfer storm🔥

Ilkay Gundogan showed Raheem Sterling how it’s done when becoming the latest Manchester City player to conduct an interview with Spanish media.

Sterling sparked controversy by posing with a Real Madrid shirt and failing to rule out a move to the Bernabeu ahead of City’s Champions League round of 16 first leg last month.

But Gundogan – speaking to Marca last week about the postponed second leg – avoided any similar storm with a masterclass in diffusing awkward questions.

Asked if his game would be ideally suited to La Liga, the German international was tactful in his response.

“The Spanish league is one of the best in the world, it’s very attractive, I can’t deny it,” he said. “But my latest contract renewal wasn’t long ago at all. I’m very happy in Manchester and I’ve never stopped to think about what could happen in the future.”

Sure, there were complimentary words for Real – “one of the best clubs in the world” – and Zinedine Zidane – “I respect him so much” – but Gundogan’s interview will have barely caused a ripple at the Etihad.

All that and no picture with the famous white shirt draped over his shoulder.

Sterling could take note.