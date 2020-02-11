🔥Take Me Out axed by ITV after 11 years🔥

Dating show Take Me Out will not be returning to our screens, ITV has revealed.

The programme aired for 11 years and resulted in numerous successful relationships and marriages but the broadcaster has called time on the show.

Confirming the news to the Sun, a spokesperson said: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.

“We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

Paddy has other projects, including Top Gear, on the go (ITV / Thames / Fremantle)

A TV source is quoted as adding: “ITV and Paddy [McGuinness] have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.

“As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date.”

The most recent series of Take Me Out aired later last year.

The show put the power in the ladies’ hands, with 30 women standing behind light-up podiums as each prospective partner descended into the studio in the “love lift.”

The women would then turn off their lights off – hence McGuiness’s catchphrase ‘no likey, no lighty’ – when they decided the gent wasn’t someone they’d like to date.

Over the years, plenty of one-off specials featuring everyone from pensioners to celebrities also aired.