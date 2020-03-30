‘Take it seriously,’ widower of former Webster Groves preschool teacher says of COVID-19

WEBSTER GROVES — A Webster Groves man said his wife, a former preschool teacher, had a cough dismissed as a sinus problem and was told to take an antihistamine. She went downhill quickly and died of complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, he said.Juanita Eason Graham, 55, died at St. Mary’s Hospital, where she had been taken by paramedics on Wednesday, said her husband, Dennis Graham.”I’m a witness to this COVID-19. Take it seriously,” he told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. Dennis Graham said his wife had diabetes, high blood pressure and other health concerns. He said he wonders if she was exposed to coronavirus when they traveled to Indianapolis for a friend’s birthday party and visited with relatives March 8.Dennis Graham said he was diagnosed with pneumonia after they returned to St. Louis, and his wife was caring for him. She had a cough and, at a regular doctor visit March 16, was told it was a sinus issue and to take Zyrtec, he said. Last week, Juanita started feeling more ill, he said. She wasn’t eating and wanted to do nothing but sleep, he said.”She was incoherent,” he said. “Saying things that didn’t make sense. She had no balance.”Dennis Graham said his wife last Tuesday, March 24, admonished him, “Don’t you be calling 911 on me.””So I let it go for a day,” he said.The next day, he called paramedics and she was admitted to the hospital. Dennis Graham said a nurse called him Thursday to say she had tested positive for COVID-19. That’s the same day his niece from Indianapolis called to say that a friend at the family gathering, a woman Juanita had been sitting next to, also had COVID-19.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus.Dennis Graham said he was notified by hospital staff Saturday morning that his wife had died. He said he is still battling pneumonia and will likely be tested for coronavirus too.A local funeral home told Dennis Graham that his wife will need to be cremated because local funeral homes aren’t doing any embalming of COVID-19 victims.Juanita Graham lived in the same Webster Groves house her whole life. She and Dennis had been married 17 years and had no children. Teaching preschool was her passion, Dennis Graham said.”Her kids were her life. That was her calling, to be a teacher,” he said. She taught until June 2018.Juanita Graham taught at the Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool, 222 West Cedar Avenue, for nearly two decades.

Juanita Graham, in a Webster Groves School District photo posted to Facebook in February 2018, worked at the Ambrose Family Center Preschool.

Courtesy of the Webster Groves School District

“Ms. Juanita touched the lives of hundreds of children in her 19 years as a teacher in the preschool,” the school announced on its Facebook page. “She loved all children with her heart and soul. If you knew her, you loved her, and if she knew you, you were loved.”The school’s announcement said she died “due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.” On Saturday, John Simpson, superintendent of schools, wrote on Twitter that Graham was a warm, wise, and “deeply loved and respected teacher.”“Out of love and respect for everyone that this world has lost, including Ms. Juanita, we must do all that we can to keep ourselves and one another safe,” Simpson wrote.In a February 2018 Facebook post by the Webster Groves School District, Graham said the best part of her day with her 3- to 5-year-old students was listening to their conversations. After noticing children playing with dolls and talking about caring for babies, she led a service project where her class collected baby items to donate to Nurses for Newborns.Jesse Bogan of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

