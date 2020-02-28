🔥Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 28)🔥

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

Just one of the confections you can sample at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, FLA.: Florida Strawberry Festival (through March 8)Dating back to 1930, the Florida Strawberry Festival is one of the nation’s top fairs, an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, more than half a million visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment (this year’s artists include Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle and Lynyrd Skynyrd), a “Battle of the Bands,” livestock shows, rides, exhibits, and of course strawberry shortcake. Entertainment lineupAdmission infoContest rules

Batter up! It’s time to get into the swing of things at the Innings Music Festival in Arizona.

Innings Music Festival

TEMPE, ARIZ.: Innings Festival (February 29-March 1)It’s time for spring training – and time for music. The Innings Festival is a celebration for both music lovers and passionate baseball fans, with both a batting cage and a Home Run Derby VR to test your real/virtual prowess, and acts such as the Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weezer, and Death Cab for Cutie. At Tempe Beach Park & Tempe Arts Park. Ticket info

No need to jump through hoops to attend this year’s Olympia Dance Festival.

Olympia Dance Festival

OLYMPIA, WASH.: Olympia Dance Festival (March 1)More than 200 local dancers perform ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, tap, jazz, ballroom, Middle Eastern, Irish, Chinese dance, and more! This year’s festival will feature guest artists from the Cirque du Soleil. At Washington Center Main Stage, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Ticket info

Dancing with fire – kids, don’t try this at home!

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival

CHARLOTTE, MICH.: Michigan Nordic Fire Festival 2020 (February 28-March 1)The Michigan Nordic Fire Festival is held every year during the last weekend of February, and features competitive fire performers, a Viking camp, period music, costume contests, a petting farm, cardboard longship race, trumpet competition, ship-burning bonfire, snow sculpting, and much more. The Mead Hall will be open Friday night after the ship burning and on Saturday evening, because Vikings. At Lincoln Park, 620 W. Shepherd Street, Charlotte.Event scheduleTicket info

A bonfire, because it’s winter! At the Newport Winter Festival.

Newport Winter Festival

NEWPORT, VT.: Story Walk at Newport Winter Festival (February 29)The Newport Winter Festival features family activities at Prouty Beach Campground on Saturday, with sledding, snow tubing, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a fireworks display over Lake Memphremagog. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., join a “story walk” as we read “Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner, stopping along the way to spot some tracks. Make sure to wear your snow boots, and bring a flashlight or headlamp so you can read along. Organized by the Vermont Land Trust.

