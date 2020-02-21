🔥Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 21)🔥

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

The San Francisco Balalaika Ensemble is one of the groups performing at this year’s Russian Festival in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO: 2020 Russian Festival (February 21-23)Now in its 32nd year, this three-day performance spectacular is replete with ballads and ballet, folk songs and dance, art, games, a “blini booth,” and vodka tastings. Features such popular groups as the Slavyanka Russian Chorus, the San Francisco Balalaika Ensemble, Konevets Quartet from St. Petersburg, world-renowned bass Nikolai Massenkoff, soprano Maria Aliakrinskaya, the Russian Collection dance ensemble, the Russian Center Dancers, Vladimir Riazantsev, and the Firebird Dance Ensemble. At the Museum of Russian Culture, 2460 Sutter Street, San Francisco. Ticket infoNEW YORK CITY: New York International Children’s Film Festival (February 21-March 15)The festival presents the best new films from around the world, both live action and animated, for ages 3-18. Screened at theatres across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. Information available at the SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street in Manhattan.2020 film programWatch a trailer:

TRIANGLE, VA.: Heroes Among Us – 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima (February 22-23)The National Museum of the Marine Corps’ event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, while also giving all service members and veterans an opportunity to meet with service organizations. This year’s event features Iwo Jima Marine Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams as keynote speaker; displays of artifacts and archival materials related to the battle; and history talks throughout the day. On Sunday, the President’s Own Marine Band will perform a concert. At the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Historic Iwo Jima footage gives rare look at Marines in the WWII battle (CBS News, 2/19/20)Feb. 23, 1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima (“CBS Evening News,” 2/23/16)The history – and possible future – of the first Iwo Jima Memorial (CBS News, 11/11/15) ISLAND PARK, IDAHO: Winter Stargazing and Nature Hike (February 22)Ski or snowshoe with a ranger and professional astronomers for the three-mile round trip to the Becker Yurt for an evening of stargazing. Winter skies are known for their brightness and clarity, so come explore the night sky while warming up with some hot cocoa by the fire. Meet at the historic Jones House at Harriman State Park. Beginning at 6 p.m. TEMECULA, CALIF.: American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival (through February 22)The California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center (CICSC) at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) presents the finest work in American Indian film and media. This year’s lineup includes, on Friday night, the zombie film “Blood Quantum.” Saturday features “Sisters Rising,” the story of six Native American women fighting to restore personal and tribal sovereignty in the face of ongoing sexual violence against Indigenous women in the United States, and the U.S. premiere of “The Grizzlies,” the inspiring true story of awakened spirits among Inuit students in a small Arctic town. At Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula. Film scheduleTicket infoTo watch a trailer for “The Grizzlies” click on the video player below:

