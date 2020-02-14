🔥Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (February 14)🔥

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

Knights competing in Arizona? Surely, you joust!

Arizona Renaissance Festival

GOLD CANYON, ARIZ.: Arizona Renaissance Festival (Weekends through March 29)Don’t miss raucous revelry at the 32nd annual Arizona Renaissance Festival. It’s a medieval amusement park, 14-stage theater, 30-acre circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast all rolled into one non-stop, day-long adventure. Events held Saturdays, Sundays and President’s Day Monday through March 29, seven miles east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60.FAQs and DirectionsTicket infoGet a taste of the Arizona Renaissance Festival by clicking on the video player below:

Which gumbo chefs will be among this year’s winners?

Sandestin Gumbo Festival/Facebook

MIRAMAR BEACH, FLA.: Sandestin Gumbo Festival (February 14-15)This winter favorite is back for its 31st year. Get your wristband and Taster’s Guide, then sample a variety of gumbo at tents throughout town, and vote your favorite as the “People’s Choice” winner! Dark or light roux? Chicken, sausage or seafood? Celebrity judges will name the “Area’s Best.” Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured, along with children’s activities, and live music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe. On Saturday be among the judges at the “Best Bloody Mary at the Beach” competition.List of participating restaurantsTicket info

Central Texas Teen & Kids Comic Con 2020

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS: Central Texas Teen & Kids Comic Con 2020 (February 15)This free event, which debuted in 2017, is a comic and graphic novel convention aimed at offering teens, kids and educators the chance to interact with comic creators, participate in workshops, and showcase their creativity. At Round Rock High School, 201 Deep Wood Drive, Round Rock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.: Oklahoma African-American Family Film Festival (February 15)The Oklahoma Historical Society’s Black Heritage Committee will present the Oklahoma African American Family Film Festival and workshop at the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday, February 15, from noon to 5 p.m. This event will include a presentation of videos, films and, raw, unedited footage documenting the history and culture of the African American experience in Oklahoma. Also attending will be Dekoven Riggins and Marcus Brown, co-directors of the upcoming film “Black Wall Street Burning.” Attendance at the festival is free, but seating is limited.

Young ice fishers patiently waiting for a nibble.

Michigan Winter Festival

BAY CITY, MICH: Michigan Winter Festival (February 15)It’s free fishing weekend! This event focuses on getting families outdoors and exploring Michigan’s winter wonderland at Bay City State Park. Among the events this Saturday are a Family Ice Fishing Derby (bait and poles provided), with pre-drilled holes, and prizes for the best catch; a Youth Ice Fishing Clinic; A Snow Snake Clinic and Tournament; winter wildlife watching programs, snowshoe hikes and more! All free. Hot beverages will be provided. For more information contact the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, 3582 State Park Drive, Bay City, MI; (989) 667-0717.

