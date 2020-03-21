Take a peek inside the shipping container home in Old North St. Louis

The home is built out of nine stacked, extra large shipping containers. They commissioned a mural on the East side of the house by one of their favorite artists, Robert Amador.

A cozy sitting area on the master suite floor opens onto the covered deck. The colorful painting, titled “Robot Love Army,” was a test piece for a mural created by children in the neighborhood.

A large painting titled “The Emperor Jones” by Alex Katz hangs on one of the sliding and rotating gallery walls on the third floor. The room is filled with pieces from the Sheridans’ art collection.

The second-floor shipping containers were cantilevered to create this spacious deck on the front of the house and a carport on the back. The Sheridans love to sit here and wave to neighbors. They can also catch a glimpse of the Arch.

This large wet room in the open master bath features a double shower and large, freestanding tub. Plants mounted on the exposed container wall get plenty of light from a skylight above.

Artist Zack Smithey, who consulted on the home’s design, built this wall-mounted “floating” bed that is centered in the master suite. Three small plywood paintings by New York artist Steve Keene hang over the bed.

The back wall of the kitchen is the only one in the house that the Sheridans didn’t keep plain, opting for whimsical “Muse” wallpaper by Kate Zaremba. They chose modern, flat-front lower cabinets from Home Depot topped with matte finish quartz countertops and open shelving.

This view from below shows the open staircase filled with light from two large, rooftop skylights. Perched above the third floor landing is an untitled painted mannequin art piece by St. Charles artist Zack Smithey, who collaborated on the home’s design. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Visitors to the Old North St. Louis neighborhood regularly pause to stare in wonder at the home of Travis and Gina Sheridan, the first house built out of shipping containers in the city of St. Louis. The couple completed the house last spring after seven months of construction. They bought a three-parcel lot through the city’s Land Reutilization Authority program and brought in nine shipping containers.At the time, they lived across the street in an 1899-built row house, so they were able to watch the daily progress of their new home. The corner lot, with a view of the Gateway Arch to the south and just a few blocks from Crown Candy Kitchen, had sat vacant since 1981. It was the spot that the Sheridans were first drawn to when they discovered the Old North neighborhood, but they weren’t quite ready to build at that time. Once they were ready to custom build a house, they knew that was the place. The design came out of practicality.“After meeting with a few architects and seeing what we could afford and wanted to spend in the neighborhood, what we would end up with is something we didn’t like at all like a suburbia house plopped in the middle of the city,” Gina says. “Or, if we wanted something really unique that we could play with like Legos, it was a container house.”The Sheridans were inspired by local artist Zack Smithey and his wife, Brie, who had built the area’s first shipping container home in St. Charles a couple of years earlier, and collaborated with him on their home’s design.“I did the initial design and then sent it to him and asked, ‘Is this even possible? He helped tighten it up and was invaluable in helping to bring it to life,” Travis says. “I learned a couple of things from him. Number one, it’s possible, and it can feel like a home.”Gina was skeptical at first, not wanting to feel like she was living in the back of a semi-truck, but, she says, “I knew we could get what we wanted on the inside.”Once she opened her mind to the idea, she envisioned incorporating a mural by one of their favorite artists, Robert Amador, who is from Travis’ hometown of Fresno, California. When construction was complete, the Sheridans flew Amador and an assistant out to paint the mural on the east side of the house.“He got St. Louis and understood the neighborhood right away and engaged with people who would walk by. It was perfect,” Gina says.As avid collectors, integrating art into the house was part of the design process from the beginning.“Oftentimes people will find a piece of art and then try to figure out where it fits in their house. This was our opportunity to actually take our art collection and build a house around it,” Travis says. “That was our driving thought. How can we build a house that is like living in a gallery?”

A comfortable seating area in the living room has colorful furnishings including a sofa from Joybird and bright yellow club chairs from World Market. The raw-edged wood coffee table was hand-made by a friend. With ample wallspace, the Sheridans were able to install the large galaxy art piece in the foyer made up of individual prints by local Firecracker Press. The bench beneath was created by a local artist out of cement and broken kitchen chairs. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

The completed home is just that. The Sheridans intentionally kept things simple inside to let the art stand out. On the third floor, Travis installed a pair of sliding and rotating gallery “walls” that hang from steel I-beams and allow for the display of large-format artwork.The floors throughout the house are the original containers floors composed of a mix of metal plates and plywood covered in a whitewash stain.“Some areas are more worn than others, and I think it just gives it a lot of character,” Travis says. “We wanted to keep as much of the container inside as we could but also make it look like a house.”Each floor features at least a small area of exposed container wall as well as the corrugated metal container ceilings. The Sheridans used 9 ½ foot tall “high-top” containers to make it feel more spacious. There are three per floor, with the second floor containers cantilevered — Travis’ idea — to create a covered deck in front and a carport in the back.The deck, off the open master suite, is the perfect perch to watch the neighborhood and glimpse the Arch. “It reminds me of old stoop life in New York or New Orleans,” Travis says.Another feature Smithey collaborated on was the “floating” bed, which is centered in the master suite and affixed to the wall. The open master bath is behind it. It leads into a dressing area and large wet room with an open double shower and oversized freestanding tub sitting under a skylight. Small plants in white planters affixed to the exposed container wall give the space a tropical spa feeling.“The great thing about containers is you’re working with a fixed space,” Travis says. “Each one is 8 feet wide, so you can play with the dimensions of the room.”“I love the symmetry of it,” adds Gina.Those who want a closer look at the house can do so this spring when it is open to the public on the annual Old North St. Louis House and Community Tour, which is scheduled for May 9.

Travis Sheridan and Gina Sheridan are photographed at their home on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North St. Louis. Made out of nine shipping containers, the cozy home has three stories of thoughtfully decorated spaces, including a curated art gallery on the third floor. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Travis and Gina SheridanAges • Travis is 46 and Gina is 41Occupations • Travis is senior vice president and chief community officer for Wexford Science and Technology; Gina is branch manager of the Lewis and Clark branch of the St. Louis County LibraryHome • Old North St. Louis(tncms-asset)35f5de16-634f-11ea-9a25-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)

Nine stacked shipping containers can be seen down the street from Crown Candy on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. A couple bought the lot and got approval to make a home out of nine metal containers. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Iron worker Mike Mundale gathers the hoisting straps after moving one of the shipping containers on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Each container had a specific place in the stacking of nine containers for the future home. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Some of the shipping container construction is reflected in the windows of an old home across the street on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

General Contractor Joe Bandalos looks at the blue prints for the shipping container home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. He said a lot of work went into preparing for the actual construction of the shipping containers, including the selection of just the right containers. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Iron worker Billy Borton works to get one of the shipping containers into the exact right position on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

An iron worker does some spot welding on the shipping containers on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Steel i-beams were placed in between each container as part of the overall construction of the home. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Iron workers Chris Lottmann (right) and Billy Borton hook up hoisting straps to lift another shipping container into place for a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Retired iron worker Steve Smithey (right) hands a tool to iron worker Chris Lottmann on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Smithey is helping oversee the project. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Zack Smithey (second from right) gets ready to connect one of the shipping containers with lift straps to a boom on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis.Smithey is the designer-builder who has his own shipping container home in St. Charles county. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Iron worker Mike Mundale watches the process of constructing a home out of shipping containers on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Zack Smithey (lower left) helps guide one of the shipping containers to the exact spot where it would be connected to the other containers on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Smithey is the designer-builder and has his own shipping container home in St. Charles county. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Iron workers from left: Mike Mundale, Billy Borton, and Chris Lottmann separate the lifting straps before hooking up another of the nine shipping containers that would comprise a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Long-time Old North St. Louis residents Ron Brown (left) and Gilbert Edgar watch the construction of the shipping containers on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Zack Smithey documents the progress of the shipping container construction on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. Smithey is the designer-builder and has his own shipping container home in St. Charles county. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

One of nine shipping containers is hoisted carefully into place as part of the outer shell of a new home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Nine stacked shipping containers can be seen down the street from Crown Candy on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. A couple bought the lot and got approval to make a home out of nine metal containers. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Nine stacked shipping containers can be seen down the street from Crown Candy on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. A couple bought the lot and got approval to make a home out of nine metal containers. All three levels were offset for a covered parking place on the first floor and a covered deck on the second floor. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Homeowner Gina Sheridan watches the construction process of shipping containers that will become her future home on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Old North St. Louis. She wasn’t able to stay and watch the process because she had to go to work. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

