🔥Take a look inside Virgin Voyages' first cruise ship🔥

Sir Richard Branson has today unveiled his first-ever Virgin Voyages cruise ship in Dover.

Scarlet Lady is the first of four luxury fleet from Virgin Voyages, which aim to ‘redefine the cruise industry by bringing the luxe of a boutique hotel to the seas’.

Branson said of the launch: “I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I’m thrilled that moment has arrived. The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience. The benefit of our five decades in business in so many industries is that we can offer a voyage like no other.”

Built in Italy, Scarlet Lady sailed to Dover, where it is currently berthed and will soon make its way to Liverpool and then across to the US with just 18 people on board before making its maiden voyage around the Caribbean in April.

Interiors are courtesy of Roman and Williams as well as Tom Dixon, with bold hues and clashing prints the new hallmark of the fleet. The ship also has a wellness focus, with B-Complex gym programs, group workouts and an outdoor yoga area.

Guests will be able to choose from over 20 eateries onboard, including vegetarian-forward cuisine (Razzle Dazzle), experiential creations (Test Kitchen) and concepts by world-class chefs like the Michelin Starred Brad Farmerie (of PUBLIC in NYC) and Sohui Kim (of Insa in Brooklyn).

(Virgin Voyages)

Special on deck voyages with DJs like Mark Ronson, Diplo, MK and Sofi Tukker is set to draw in a Millennial crowd, who will also delight in the ship’s eco-focus – it uses Climeon, tech that utilizes energy from the ship’s engine to create electricity which decreases the demand for fuel.