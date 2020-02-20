Takashima Records brings a fresh, flavorful spin to the Grove’s nightlife scene

Takashima Records

Courtesy of v3 Studios

Takashima Records is bringing a fresh new spin to the Grove neighborhood.Located at the new Chroma residential and retail complex that is also home to Seoul Taco and Chao Baan, Takashima Records isn’t the record shop its name implies.Instead, it’s a St. Louis version of the Japanese record bars that emerged after World War II. More simply, it’s a lounge and listening room for rare jazz and Japanese music, with food and cocktails that help shape the mood.Takashima Records is sleek and chill, with a massive vinyl wall holding 15,000 albums. The space includes bar, booth and table seating.A soft opening last weekend was packed. The grand opening weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday.When it comes to Japanese record bars, says Takashima Records co-owner and manager Matthew Leach, “you walk in and it’s a whole other world.”“We went to Tokyo, and there were a lot of them over there, though you wouldn’t know it by looking at the outside of the buildings,” Leach says. The clubs’ unassuming exteriors often contrast with what’s inside.“Some of them don’t even advertise. You walk in and say, ‘Where did this come from?’ The attention to detail and care we’ve seen in all these spaces, the effort put into it, is really apparent in the finished project. We wanted to do our best to bring something new not only to the Midwest but to St. Louis.”Co-owner Sean Baltzell says his favorite of the Japanese clubs were intimate with an emphasis on music and environment.“We are emulating the atmosphere and want to keep the focus on the music and the cocktails and create an experience that hasn’t been captured in St. Louis,” he says.

Takashima Records

Courtesy of v3 Studios

Takashima Records

Courtesy of v3 Studios

The most striking element of Takashima Records is an illuminated album wall behind the bar. The albums are arranged and labeled with genre information, release year, album notes and information about whose collection the album is from. Another wall behind the DJ booth highlights staff members’ favorites.Nightly DJ programming will focus on either specific albums or specific sounds spun by St. Louis talent. DJs can play their own albums or selections from the wall at Takashima Records.The album walls are not accessible to the public, but a night for requests is being planned.There are two nightly DJ sets (5-9 p.m. and 9 p.m.-1 a.m.), and the DJs will rotate.Co-owner and music director Paul John Fullerton, who also spins under the name Ill Temperament, says he’s creating a diverse DJ lineup to showcase as many St. Louisans as possible.“We already have the calendar booked until May,” he says.Fullerton says the lounge allows DJs to play a lot of the music they love but don’t necessarily get a chance to play. “You couldn’t go anywhere else and hear DJ Crucial play Norman Connors.”Fullerton says Takashima Records will feature a lot of music by jazz and soul artists from St. Louis whose work may have been forgotten.“St. Louis has a musical amnesia about people from here,” Fullerton says, echoing what his friend Tom “Papa” Ray once told him. “There’s a lot of jazz from the north and east sides, and people don’t want to showcase music from those areas. We want to showcase all the music from here — celebrate and educate.”

Takashima Records

Courtesy of v3 Studios

Takashima Records

Courtesy of v3 Studios

Takashima Records is also home to its own record label. The first artist is the late St. Louis legend Oliver Sain.Chris Krzysik (Louie, Blood & Sand) is the executive chef. Coming to Takashima Record brings him back to his original inspiration: Japanese fare. Tai Nalewajko, formerly of the Japanese Blue Ocean Restaurant, is the beverage director.Leach says the listening bar is the perfect addition to the Grove’s offerings.“We thought it was a really good fit,” he says. “The rest of the strip is more high-energy bars, and we thought we could be positioned on the corner here as more of a place to go and sit down, a date night, a hangout.“It’s more of a laid-back groove than the hustle and bustle of the Grove. There’s not much in the area like that.”Takashima Records had planned to open in fall but pushed back the timeline.“People kept asking when we were opening,” Leach says. “We said ‘however long it takes to get everything right.’ We were concerned with providing a project ready to go rather than opening and figuring it out afterward.”Where Takashima Records, 4095 Chouteau Avenue • More info takashimarecords.com • Hours 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday (closed Monday)

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.