🔥Tahith Chong signs new Manchester United contract until 2022 despite Inter Milan interest🔥

Manchester United have ended the uncertainty over Tahith Chong’s future after tying him down to a new long-term contract.

The academy winger had been heavily-linked with a move to Inter Milan after months of negotiations with United.

But he committed himself to Old Trafford by signing a deal until 2022 on Monday with the option of a further year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær said: “Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving. His performances this season, whether for the first team or Under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

“We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the Academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent. Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.”

Chong added: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true. It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

“The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic. I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”