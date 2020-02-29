tackling-seattle’s-homeless-crisis

🔥Tackling Seattle’s homeless crisis🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Seattle has struggled to create a safe parking program for people who live in their vehicles, and there often is not enough space for people in the shelter system. Graham Pruss, a lecturer at the University of Washington, told Maria Elena Salinas that the homelessness crisis can’t be solved by just giving everyone a home. A solution also requires “connecting people with health care, with employment, with job opportunities, with education and social support,” he said.

Related Posts

after-iowa-debacle,-nevada-democrats-will-not-use-an-app-for-their-caucuses

After Iowa Debacle, Nevada Democrats Will Not Use An App For Their Caucuses

John koli
denver-votes-to-repeal-30-year-ban-on-pit-bulls

🔥Denver votes to repeal 30-year ban on pit bulls🔥

mariya smith
antarctic-peninsula-is-warmer-than-most-of-texas

Antarctic Peninsula is warmer than most of Texas

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *