🔥T-Rex dinosaur explores empty museum after it closes due to coronanvirus🔥

Chicago Field Museum has brought some much needed joy and laughter to the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a video of their resident T-Rex dinosaur Sue exploring their deserted exhibits.

The museum’s world famous 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was the largest and most complete skeleton of the species when discovered, and measures more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall – although obviously Sue the skeleton isn’t actually exploring the museum.

It’s a person in a dinosaur suit – but the video has been viewed almost 250,000 times on Twitter, offering some light relief in an otherwise anxious time.

Sue even has her own Twitter account, and said: “This is the moment I have been waiting for. The museum is mine to roam. The theropod revolution has begun.”

One person commented: “Thank you for giving me something I didn’t even know I needed.”

Someone else said: “This is brilliant. I’m crying!!!”

Another added: “Thanks for making this time a little bit better.”

A spokeswoman for the museum said: “The Field’s Museum’s mission to share science with the world is going strong, even though our building is closed for the next few weeks.”

“If letting an apex predator explore our halls helps drive home that mission, then who are we to say no?” she added.

Sue’s museum rampage follows the release of Shedd Aquarium’s penguins to roam free around their site, also with no visitors around.

Similarly based in Chicago, the aquarium aimed to make the best of a bad situation by sharing a series of clips on Twitter of the penguins enjoying their ‘field trip’.

The first post read: “Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.”

In another post, the aquarium said: “This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda.

“They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different!

“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd.

“Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviours with.”

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the aquarium said: “Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals.

“Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours.”