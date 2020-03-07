T.E.H. Realty affiliate files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The sign for Crown Manor Apartments in unincorporated north St. Louis County is falling apart on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. In the background is one of the buildings that had been condemned because of water leaking into the apartments from the roof. Crown Manor is a T.E.H. Realty property. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — The T.E.H. Realty affiliate that owns Crown Manor Apartments has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.The documents were filed Thursday on behalf of SM-T.E.H. Realty 5 LLC, which is one of many T.E.H. affiliates.Crown Manor Apartments is one of 12 apartment complexes that T.E.H. affiliates have purchased in the St. Louis area since 2014. It is located in unincorporated St. Louis County and has faced issues including vacated buildings, damaged ceilings and apparent mold.The documents included a list of 15 creditors, including Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District and Missouri American Water.Missouri American Water had previously warned that on March 12 it would turn off water at four large apartment complexes, including Crown Manor, if T.E.H. Realty affiliates didn’t pay past due bills totaling more than $100,000.While this appears to be the first bankruptcy filing by a T.E.H. affiliate in recent years, several T.E.H. properties are in receivership. While the company is still technically the owner of those properties, court-appointed management has been ordered to stabilize the complexes and secure what collateral remains for the company’s lenders.An attorney for the LLC declined to comment on the Chapter 11 filing Friday .Missouri American Water said in a statement: “Missouri American Water still is hopeful that TEH will pay their outstanding debt and ensure continued water service for residents of the Springwood, Bridgeport Crossing, Crown Manor and Northwinds complexes.”The statement says water service may continue for some T.E.H. properties.

