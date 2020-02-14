T.D. Jakes bringing comedy tour to Stifel Theatre

T.D. JakesCourtesy of the artist

T.D. Jakes presents “A Time to Laugh” at the Stifel Theatre on April 10. This is Jakes’ comedy tour. Nephew Tommy is also on the bill. Other special guests will be announced.Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets are at $36.50-$147.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center’s box office.Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.Jakes is a bishop, a best-selling author including of the book “Crushing,” a business leader and a thought leader.

