🔥Synergy between football and fashion has shifted with explosion of the women’s game🔥

In case you missed it, Megan Rapinoe scored a fashion screamer last week. The United States football captain is the face of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2020, and will soon be appearing on a billboard near you.

Pulling a quizzical expression, tongue between teeth, her shock of pink-purple hair popping against a blue background and in silver top straps, the message is all about Rapinoe as a World Cup-winning, Trump-blasting injustice activist and LGBT icon. Rapinoe, it is fair to say, eclipses the clothes, which are barely seen. This is a campaign about the global themes she represents, putting both Loewe and women’s football boldly on the map.

Thought to be the first female footballer to star in a major high-fashion campaign, Rapinoe was given the royal treatment – shot by Steven Meisel, made up by Pat McGrath and coiffed by Guido Palau – legends in fashion circles.

The synergy between football and fashion has a long history, of course – from George Best’s Manchester fashion boutique of the 1960s to David James’s Armani shoot in the 1990s.

But there is a glaring gap in the history, where women have not been included in the movement, either as players or fans, a theme that has only really shifted in the last decade, with the explosion of the women’s game, from grass roots to the elite, increased investment and media coverage, the inclusion of female fans and influence of initiatives such as Romance FC and Girlfans.